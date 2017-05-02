US STOCKS-Wall St flat ahead of long weekend
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, changes comment and updates prices)
May 2 Edgewell Personal Care Co
* Edgewell personal care announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results and updates fiscal year 2017 financial outlook
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.21
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.14
* Q2 sales $611 million versus I/B/E/S view $608.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.50 to $3.70
* For fiscal 2017, co is revising its organic net sales outlook to be about flat versus prior outlook of up single digits
* FY 2017 reported net sales are now expected to be down about 1 pct,
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.77, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Category softness that co is seeing in U.S., particularly in wet shave, creates a challenging environment going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
