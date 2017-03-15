March 15 Edgewell Personal Care Co

* Edgewell personal care co- on march 13, 2017 co, units entered into amendment no. 3 to credit agreement amending credit agreement dated june 1, 2015

* Edgewell personal care - amendment and supplement increased amount of revolving credit facility by an additional $75 million to $725 million

* Edgewell personal care co - edgewell to enter into receivables sales facilities for up to $150 million of receivables