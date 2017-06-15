BRIEF-Man Sang International says trading in shares of co will be halted
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23
June 15 Ediston Property Investment Company Plc
* Sold office building at Cutlers Gate, Sheffield, to UK commercial property trust limited for £20.2 million
* Company has simultaneously re-invested sales proceeds by acquiring Pallion retail park in Sunderland
June 23 Shanxi Yongdong Chemistry Industry Co Ltd