Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 15 Editas Medicine Inc:
* Editas Medicine announces first quarter 2017 results and update
* Q1 loss per share $0.85
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Editas Medicine Inc - target date for filing ind application for LCA10 program is being moved to middle of 2018
* Editas Medicine Inc - research and development expenses were $19.0 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to $8.9 million for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media plunges as it goes ex-dividend