Feb 21 Education Realty Trust Inc

* EdR announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly core funds from operations $0.59 per share/unit

* Sees 2017 net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.66 to $0.76 per share

* Education realty trust - anticipates same-community leasing portfolio to open 2017-2018 lease-term with rental revenue growth in range of 3.5% to 4.5%

* Sees 2017 core FFO range for full year 2017 of $1.90 to $2.00 per share/unit

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S