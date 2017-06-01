June 1 EDREAMS ODIGEO SA:

* CORE BUSINESS FUNCTIONS OPERATED MAINLY IN FRANCE AND ITALY TO BE TERMINATED LOCALLY AND CARRIED OUT AT OPERATIONAL HEADQUARTERS IN BARCELONA

* CERTAIN ROLES FOCUSING ON CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE SHALL CONTINUE TO BE CARRIED OUT IN LOCAL MARKETS

* SAYS TO STRENGTHEN ITS FOCUS ON LEISURE TRAVEL MARKET BY CLOSING ITS REMAINING CORPORATE TRAVEL BUSINESS ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)