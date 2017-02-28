BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Edreams Odigeo SA:
* 9-Month EBITDA 69.0 million euros versus 57.0 million euros year ago
* 9-Month net loss 3.0 million euros versus profit 6.5 million euros year ago
* 9-Month revenue margin 349.7 million euros versus 333.9 million euros year ago
* Revises FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA forecast to 105-107 million euros from previous forecast of 103-107 million euros
* Revises FY 2017 revenue margin target to 465-475 million euros from previous target of above 463 million euros
* Tatgets EBITDA of 125-140 million euros in 2020
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.