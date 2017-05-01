May 1 Education Realty Trust Inc

* Edr announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Qtrly core FFO per share $0.60

* Says same community noi for q1 declined 1.2% to $41.8 million

* Says reaffirms its 2017 guidance for core ffo per share/unit of $1.90 to $2.00

* Says updating 2017 guidance for net income per share from $0.66 to $0.76 to a range of $0.51 to $0.61

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S