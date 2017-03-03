March 3 Edwards Lifesciences Corp
* UK patent court issues initial decision
* Edwards Lifesciences Corp says company is not changing its
financial guidance
* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - Edwards will promptly request
an appeal on specific aspects of decision
* Edwards Lifesciences-patents court in uk determined one of
boston scientific's patents related to seals for transcatheter
heart valves valve is invalid
* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - court's decision does not
affect commercial availability of sapien 3 valve
* Edwards Lifesciences - boston scientific initiated
litigation involves multiple patents in multiple venues, to
yield court actions over extended period
* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - patents court in uk has
determined a second patent of Boston Scientific is valid and
infringed
