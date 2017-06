May 31 EUROPEJSKI FUNDUSZ ENERGII SA (EFE) :

* UNDER REVISED 2017-2020 STRATEGY PLANS TO FOCUS ON PRODUCTION RELATED TO ELECTRONICS‍​, DISTRIBUTION OF THESE PRODUCTS

* UNDER REVISED 2017-2020 STRATEGY ALSO TO WORK ON DEVICES RELATED TO TELEMEDICINE

* ALSO THROUGH UNITS PLANS TO EXTRACT AMBER, PRODUCE DRONS‍​, WORK ON IT PROJECTS

* SAYS REVISED STRATEGY ‍​SHOULD GENERATE HIGHER REVENUE, PROFITS, CO PLANS TO BECOME DIVIDEND COMPANY‍​

* PLANS NO FURTHER ASSETS SALES AND TREAT ITS INVESTMENTS AS LONG-TERM ONES