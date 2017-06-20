WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Merck Kgaa
* Effector Therapeutics to collaborate with Pfizer and Merck KGAA to evaluate a novel immuno-oncology combination in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer
* Effector Therapeutics - cos plan to initiate Phase 2 study to evaluate EFT508 in combination with avelumab in microsatellite stable relapsed or refractory CRC patients
* Effector Therapeutics - Pfizer and Merck KGAA will share clinical study costs with effector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.