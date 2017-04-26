BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Effnetplattformen Dividend Ab:
* DECIDED ON NEW SHARE ISSUE WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS OF UP TO SEK 23.5 MILLION
* FOUR EXISTING SHARES GIVE RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ONE NEW SHARE AT THE PRICE OF SEK 13.00
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM MAY 8 TO MAY 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: