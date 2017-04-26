April 26 Effnetplattformen Dividend Ab:

* DECIDED ON NEW SHARE ISSUE WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS OF UP TO SEK 23.5 MILLION

* FOUR EXISTING SHARES GIVE RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ONE NEW SHARE AT THE PRICE OF SEK 13.00

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM MAY 8 TO MAY 22, 2017