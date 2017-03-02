March 2 Effnetplattformen AB (under name change to SBB i Norden AB(publ)):

* Received acceptances for 787,680 preference shares or 99.2 percent of total number of preference shares, corresponding to 0.7 percent of votes in SBB

* Will issue 74.6 mln shares of class B shares and 3,200 preference shares will be issued towards holders of preference shares in SBB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)