April 20 EFFNETPLATTFORMEN DIVIDEND AB

* EFFNETPLATFORMEN VENTURES 2 AB (EPV2), FORMER SUBSIDIARY, AGREED WITH MAIN OWNERS OF GOLDBLUE PLC TO ACQUIRE COMPANY WITH PAYMENT IN FORM OF SHARES

* AFTER ACQUISITION EPV2 INTENDS TO CHANGE NAME TO GOLDBLUE AB (PUBL) AND LIST ON FIRST NORTH UNDER Q2-Q3

* AFTER ACQUISITION EPV2 OWNERS WILL OWN ABOUT 5 PERCENT OF SHARES IN NEW GOLDBLUE Source text for Eikon:

