BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says is extending its offer for Shawbrook
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
April 20 EFFNETPLATTFORMEN DIVIDEND AB
* EFFNETPLATFORMEN VENTURES 2 AB (EPV2), FORMER SUBSIDIARY, AGREED WITH MAIN OWNERS OF GOLDBLUE PLC TO ACQUIRE COMPANY WITH PAYMENT IN FORM OF SHARES
* AFTER ACQUISITION EPV2 INTENDS TO CHANGE NAME TO GOLDBLUE AB (PUBL) AND LIST ON FIRST NORTH UNDER Q2-Q3
* AFTER ACQUISITION EPV2 OWNERS WILL OWN ABOUT 5 PERCENT OF SHARES IN NEW GOLDBLUE Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. authorities have charged 21 people in connection with a multi-million dollar prostitution racket in which hundreds of Thai women were forced into sexual slavery in major U.S. cities.