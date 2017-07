July 18 (Reuters) - EFG Hermes Holdings

* Says unit enters into definitive agreements to invest $21.5 million in Frontier Investment Management Partners Ltd (FIM)

* Says will own 50 percent stake in Frontier Investment Management Partners, remaining 50 percent of FIM will continue to be held by its founder and CEO Hedi Ben Mlouka Source: (bit.ly/2taprCm) Further company coverage: