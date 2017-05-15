UPDATE 4-Britain charges Barclays, ex-bosses over "unlawful" Qatari deal
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds context, no comment from lawyer)
May 15 EFIX DOM MAKLERSKI SA:
* Q1 NET LOSS 536,895 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 602,525 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 588,342 ZLOTYS VERSUS 780,411 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds context, no comment from lawyer)
LONDON, June 20 Global central banks have shown less demand for Belgium's government debt this year because of elections elsewhere in the euro zone, the country's debt chief said on Tuesday.