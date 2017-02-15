Feb 15 Efore Plc:

* H2 net sales 35.9 million euros ($37.96 million) versus 42.6 million euros year ago

* H2 operating loss 6.7 million euros versus loss 2.8 million euros year ago

* Sees 2017 net sales to be on same level as in previous year

* Sees 2017 operating result and cash flow to be positive

* Says is not for time being making forecasts about its long term development