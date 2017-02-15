Italy - Factors to watch on May 30
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Feb 15 Efore Plc:
* H2 net sales 35.9 million euros ($37.96 million) versus 42.6 million euros year ago
* H2 operating loss 6.7 million euros versus loss 2.8 million euros year ago
* Sees 2017 net sales to be on same level as in previous year
* Sees 2017 operating result and cash flow to be positive
* Says is not for time being making forecasts about its long term development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages