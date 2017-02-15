BRIEF-8K Miles Software Services says closing deal of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Efore Plc:
* Has received waiver on breach of covenants of loans
* Next measurement point for covenants will be June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.