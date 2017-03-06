March 6 Egalet Corp:

* Egalet - on Feb 28, co and its units entered into a drug product manufacturing services agreement with Halo Pharmaceutical, Inc - SEC filing

* Egalet Corp - co engaged Halo to provide certain services related to manufacture, supply of arymotm er tablets for co's commercial use in United States

* Egalet Corp - term of agreement is five years from date of Egalet's first firm order for product

* Egalet - is obligated to purchase all of its requirements for product from Halo through 2019, and 75 percent of its requirements thereafter

* Egalet Corp - agreement will automatically extend for successive 2-year renewal terms