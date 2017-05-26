Goldman Sachs global head of equity capital markets to retire - BBG
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
May 26 EGT Nevada Holding Inc
* Expiration date of offer is extended to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 13, 2017
* EGT Nevada announces extension of and amendments to tender offer for shares of Entertainment Gaming Source text for Eikon:
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
* RAISES € 75 MILLION WITH BOND ISSUE AFTER THE FIRST DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)