BRIEF-Pak Tak International announces placing of new shares
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
May 2 Egyptian Exchange :
* Transactions on 239.4 million shares of Edita Food Co executed for total value of EGP 4.31 billion Source:(bit.ly/2prPkOD) Further company coverage:
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company