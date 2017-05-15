BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Egyptian International Pharmaceuticals Industries Co:
* Q1 standalone net profit EGP 150.5 million versus EGP 116.6 million year ago
* Q1 standalone net sales EGP 595.6 million versus EGP 487.8 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2qim8u7) Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company