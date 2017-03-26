BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 26 Egyptian Media Production City Co Sae :
* FY net profit EGP 55.5 million versus EGP 7.5 million year ago
* FY revenue EGP 336.6 million versus EGP 309.9 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2njIfNu) Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement