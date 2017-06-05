BRIEF-GPI to buy part of Sigma Informatica units
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH SIGMA INFORMATICA SPA
June 5 Egyptian Media Production City Co :
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 14.7 million versus EGP 8.9 million year ago
* Q1 revenue EGP 95.1 million versus EGP 80.7 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2qOSJoP) Further company coverage: )
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH SIGMA INFORMATICA SPA
ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey's defence minister said on Friday his country had no plans to review its military base in Qatar and that any demand for its closure would represent interference in Ankara's relations with the Gulf state.