BRIEF-Dundee Corp renews its normal course issuer bid
* Dundee - announced receipt of regulatory approval respecting intention to continue normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSX from June 28 to June 27, 2018
May 31 Egyptian Resorts Co
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 66.1 million versus loss EGP 1.4 million year ago
* Q1 consol total revenue EGP 121.3 million versus EGP 10.3 million year ago
* Q1 standalone net profit EGP 41.3 million versus EGP 29.3 million year ago
* Q1 standalone total revenue EGP 119.8 million versus EGP 10.4 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2qEKZVS) Source: (bit.ly/2slegpy) Further company coverage:
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: