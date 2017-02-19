BRIEF-Grindeks Q1 2017 net profit increases to EUR 4.51 million
* SAYS GROUP'S TURNOVER IN Q1 OF 2017 WAS 31.9 MILLION EURO AND HAS INCREASED BY 11.1 MILLION EURO OR 53% IN COMPARISON TO Q1 OF 2016
Feb 19 Alexandria Medical Services Co:
* FY net profit EGP 17 million versus EGP 12 million year ago
* FY net revenue EGP 119.5 million versus EGP 107.9 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2lxKRJd) Further company coverage: )
* March quarter net loss 8.8 million rupees versus profit 46.2 million rupees year ago