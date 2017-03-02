BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Commercial International Bank Egypt :
* Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority (EFSA) grants non-objection on co's deal with investors concerning stake sale in CI Capital
* Reviewing EFSA's non-objection and studying final deal structure with investors Source: (bit.ly/2mc44zY) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.