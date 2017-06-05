BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 5 Dice Sport and Casual Wear:
* FY consol net loss EGP 137.6 million versus profit of EGP 54.8 million year ago
* FY consol net sales EGP 721.7 million versus EGP 588.9 million year ago
* Says had FY FX loss of EGP 211.7 million Source: (bit.ly/2rIS37W) Further company coverage: )
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.