New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 27 Eastern Co Sae
* Signs deal with International Al Mansour International Distribution Co to manufacture cigarette under brand name 'target' for 2 years
* Each co will get 50 percent profit of product sales
* Expects to sell 26,000 cartons till end of 2017, targets 80,000 cartons during 2018
* Says sale price per pack to be EGP 12.95 Source: (bit.ly/2oyYKJk) Further company coverage: )
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.