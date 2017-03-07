In drought-stricken Mali, women manoeuvre for land - and a future
BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
March 7 El Shams Pyramids Co for Hotels and Touristic Projects:
* FY net loss $4.7 million versus net loss of $4.2 million year ago
* FY sales $2.5 million versus $635,529 year ago
* EGP floatation had a negative impact of $1.8 million on FY results Source: (bit.ly/2lS6hge) Further company coverage: )
BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit