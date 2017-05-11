BRIEF-Tesco experiencing IT issue, grocery home shopping orders affected
* "Currently experiencing an it issue which is affecting some grocery home shopping orders"
May 11 GB Auto:
* Q1 total revenue EGP 2.96 billion versus EGP 2.93 billion year ago
* Q1 gross profit EGP 500 million versus EGP 442.4 million year ago
* Q1 net loss EGP 154.5 million versus profit of EGP 28.6 million year ago
* Revenues from motorcycles and three-wheelers division in Egypt fell 10.4pct y-o-y in Q1 to EGP 380.5 million Source:(bit.ly/2pBkZd7)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement