BRIEF-Ningbo Henghe Mould plans at least 350 mln yuan in auto parts project
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project
May 16 Genial Tours Co
* Q1 net profit EGP 57,843 versus EGP 190,341 year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months