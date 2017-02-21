BRIEF-EROAD Ltd says FY revenue rose 25 pct
* all figures in nz$
Feb 21 Global Telecom Holding
* Board approves to terminate 524.6 million treasury shares; to decrease issued capital to EGP 2.74 billion from EGP 3.04 billion
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei