BRIEF-eMagin files shelf registration statement to replace prior shelf
May 11 Global Telecom Holding:
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders $26 million versus profit of $48 million year ago
* Q1 total revenue $752 million versus $707 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2qVM7Z7) Further company coverage:
* GTT Communications Inc - deal for purchase price was $37.5 million