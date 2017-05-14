UPDATE 1-Russia offers Eurobonds to heavy global demand
* Yields outweigh sanctions-related risks - market players (Updates with finance ministry confirmation on the issues, adds VTB comments)
May 14 Housing And Development Bank Sae
* Q1 standalone net profit after tax EGP 349 million versus EGP 218 million year ago
* Q1 interest income EGP 891 million versus EGP 487 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2qfbUuw) Further company coverage:
* Yields outweigh sanctions-related risks - market players (Updates with finance ministry confirmation on the issues, adds VTB comments)
WASHINGTON, June 20 The top U.S. derivatives regulator is about to lose its sole Democratic commissioner in the coming months, with Sharon Bowen announcing on Tuesday she intends to step down.