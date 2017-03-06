BRIEF-Felda Global Ventures Holdings updates on April month production
* April fresh fruit bunches production 341,243 MT; April rubber production 110,917 KG
March 6 Juhayna Food Industries:
* RIMCO EGT Investment acquires 6.32 percent stake in co for EGP 451.6 million Source: (bit.ly/2lT2IXI) Further company coverage: )
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON JUNE 21 ON DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 OF 0.07 ZLOTY PER SHARE