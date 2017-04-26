BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 National Real Estate Bank For Development:
* Restates FY 2016 loss at EGP 8.4 million, FY 2016 revenue at EGP 57.4 million Source: (bit.ly/2qdCml7) Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: