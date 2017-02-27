BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Holdings updates on share transfer contract
* Hu-Ning Expressway (as purchaser) entered into share transfer contract with Shanghai Galaxy
Feb 27 Osool Esb Securities Brokerage Co :
* FY net profit after tax EGP 1.2 million versus EGP 1.3 million year ago
* FY revenue EGP 22 million versus EGP 18.1 million year ago
* EGP floatation contributes EGP 799,284 to FY profit Source: (bit.ly/2lLUIsq) Further company coverage: )
* Unclaimed final dividend for 2010 amounting to HK$13.4 mln is forfeited and reverts to HKEx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: