May 22 Qalaa Holdings:

* Q4 consol net loss after minority interest EGP 3.4 billion versus net loss EGP 889.4 million year ago

* Q4 consol revenue EGP 2.5 billion versus EGP 1.7 billion year ago

* FY consol net loss EGP 5.58 billion versus loss of EGP 1.23 billion year ago

* FY standalone net loss EGP 2 billion versus net loss EGP 248.8 million year ago

* FY consol results hit by FX loss of EGP 2.25 billion from continued operations, FX loss of EGP 163.5 million from discontinued operations Source: (bit.ly/2qbmcIJ) Source: (bit.ly/2qbf0MB)