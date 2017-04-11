BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Qatar National Bank Alahly:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.26 billion versus EGP 904.9 million year ago
* Q1 consol net interest income EGP 1.95 billion versus EGP 1.47 billion year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.