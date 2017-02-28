WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical snd Chemical Industries:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 66 million from EGP 60 million
* To issue one bonus share for every 10 shares for capital increase Source: (bit.ly/2mFli5U) Further company coverage: )
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.