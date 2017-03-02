BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co :
* FY consol net profit EGP 826 million
* FY consol revenue EGP 6.55 billion versus EGP 6.18 billion year ago
* EGP floatation contributes EGP 39 million to FY consol result Source: (bit.ly/2lBNJ4w) Further company coverage: )
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.