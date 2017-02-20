Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 20 Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development :
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 66 million from EGP 55 million via bonus share issue Source: (bit.ly/2llq493) Further company coverage: )
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.