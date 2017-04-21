BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 21 ABN Amro Group NV:
* EIB and ABN Amro provide EUR 150 million ($160.8 million) to finance green shipping
* European Investment Bank and ABN Amro sign an agreement to support investments for greening european shipping fleet Source text: abn.com/2pKqyu3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Elysian at Harmony LP says raises $15.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHDrWQ)