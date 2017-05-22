May 22 Eicher Polaris Private Ltd:
Source text:
[Continuing with the growth momentum, and commitment towards
catering to the needs of the independent businessmen; Multix -
India's First Personal Utility Vehicle by Eicher Polaris Private
Ltd. (a 50:50 JV between Eicher Motors Ltd. and Polaris
Industries Inc. of USA) is all set to start its journey to
Nepal. Eicher Polaris Private Limited flagged-off its first lot
of Multix from the company's plant in Kukas industrial area in
Jaipur today]
