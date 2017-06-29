FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Eiger BioPharma announces sale of non-strategic assets to Theragene Pharma

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc:

* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals announces sale of non-strategic assets to Theragene Pharmaceuticals

* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms of agreement include a total upfront of $3.1 million in payments from Theragene to Eiger

* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc - additional financial terms are not being disclosed

* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc - Theragene has committed to repurchase $1.35 million of common stock paid to Eiger upon closing of a financing raise of $4 million or more

* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms of agreement include expense reimbursement in addition to $2.85 million in Theragene common stock

* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms of agreement include pre-specified clinical, regulatory milestones totaling $15 million, royalties on net sales, sublicensing milestone fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

