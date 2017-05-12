BRIEF-Haverty Q2 sales to date of 2017 up about 1.6 pct over same period last year
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%
May 12 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $1.34
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals - as of march 31, 2017, co had cash, cash equivalents and short term marketable securities of $49.0 million
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals inc - research and development expenses for q1 of 2017 were $7.4 million compared to $4.8 million for q1 of 2016
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals inc - expenses on track; cash runway extends through mid-2018
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals inc - fda meeting planned in q4 for lonafarnib hdv program, sees interim data from limt hdv study in q4 at aasld
* Uk law firm RPC says is reviewing potential civil claims on behalf of Barclays shareholders after SFO charges