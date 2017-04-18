April 18 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc - appointment of Lisa Porter to lead development of Exendin 9-39 for treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia

* Eiger Biopharmaceuticals - evaluating new Exendin 9-39 liquid formulation in patients in ongoing mad study and also in a phase 1 PK study scheduled for Q2 2017