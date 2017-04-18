BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 18 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc - appointment of Lisa Porter to lead development of Exendin 9-39 for treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia
* Eiger Biopharmaceuticals - evaluating new Exendin 9-39 liquid formulation in patients in ongoing mad study and also in a phase 1 PK study scheduled for Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.