July 24 (Reuters) - Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Eiger completes enrollment in Phase 2 LIMT HDV study of pegylated interferon lambda in Hepatitis Delta Virus infection

* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals says it looks forward to continued dosing of patients in LIMT HDV and presenting interim study results in Q4 this year