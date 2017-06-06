BRIEF-Workhorse Group enters into at market issuance sales agreement with Cowen
* Workhorse Group Inc says on June 22, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with Cowen And Company, Llc - SEC filing
June 6 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Eiger completes enrollment in phase 2 multiple-ascending dose study of exendin 9-39 in post-bariatric hypoglycemia patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Kinder Morgan- on June 16, two subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited, Kinder Morgan Cochin ULC, Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC entered into credit agreement